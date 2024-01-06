The Sixers got obliterated by the Knicks at home in an ugly loss.

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) got their first look of the season at the New York Knicks (20-15) following their addition of OG Anunoby. The Sixers got smacked in the mouth and didn’t have an answer, losing big-time in front of a national audience. Final score: 128-92.

Let's break down the Sixers' loss.

Sixers player notes:

Joel Embiid: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 10-23 FG shooting

The Knicks tried to solve the Embiid puzzle by showing him quick and late double-teams. It worked about as well as it could have, with Embiid shooting a measly 5-12 in the first half. He gained his typical mojo for the second half but it wasn’t enough. Embiid wasn’t as dominant shooting as he usually is and he (and the Sixers) didn’t do a good enough job taking advantage of the gravity New York showed him.

Tyrese Maxey: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 9-20 FG shooting

Maxey's speed was put to perfect use in the open court as the Sixers pushed the pace. He had 20 points and seven assists in the first half that mostly went unnoticed under the avalanche of scoring New York dropped. Even though he shot poorly from deep, his aggression downhill was rewarded with free throws.

Knicks player notes:

Jalen Brunson: 30 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 11-20 FG shooting

The former Villanova standout, who signed some Wildcats (and Knicks) merchandise before the game, balled all the way out. The Sixers clearly made him the top priority but he was making tough look after tough look. Jumpers near and far, floaters at wicked angles, drawing defenders and passing to teammates (who did him no favors in the assist column — his performance provided a highlight reel worth rewatching.

Julius Randle: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1-11 FG shooting

The Sixers' trap-heavy defense forced Randle into a horrid shooting performance. His bully-balling didn’t result in points but he still made some nice plays here and there. Randle's erratic play not totally derailing New York is not only proof that he's becoming more impactful as a player but that this New York team is not to be taken lightly.

Game recap:

1st half

The name of this game was physicality, as the Sixers came into the game well aware of how hard New York plays and how Anunoby has made them even stingier. The Knicks showed they can hang with great teams after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Anunoby's debut and hit the road for the first time since the deal to face another great team. Kelly Oubre Jr. again started in place of the injured De'Anthony Melton.

OG Anunoby guarded Maxey, Nico Batum guarded Brunson and Tobias Harris guarded Randle to start off the night. The Sixers crashed the glass hard and looked instantly to leak out in transition, forcing a New York timeout after a touchdown pass from Oubre to Harris. They also showed Brunson a lot of pressure, as Batum picked him up full court and Embiid often met him at the level of the screen. Randle saw physicality and double-teams, too, resulting in some hectic possessions.

Danuel House Jr. was the Sixers' first sub of the night with Robert Covington out again. The Knicks' hot shooting from beyond the arc helped them overcome some very tough defense from the Sixers. Miles “Deuce” McBride hit four triples in as many tries in the first quarter to help get the Knicks ahead.

Anunoby got a shot-clock-beating triple to drop and drew a foul to start the second quarter. Jaden Springer took the court with the second unit along with Marcus Morris Sr. and Paul Reed. He saved the day on his own wonky layup misfire with a putback layup. Maxey, in the face of tough defense, got into the paint and scored. But Brunson did the same as New York's lights-out shooting continued. Even Precious Achiuwa even hit a triple.

The Knicks managed to give Embiid some problems by manning up in the paint. The Sixers went scoreless for over two minutes of game time as New York started to make a gigantic run. The energy shifted all the way to the visitors' side as they went up by as much as 20. The Sixers were gashed from every angle as the Knicks generated corner threes and took advantage of what felt like every transition opportunity.

At the half, the Sixers trailed 75-55. The Knicks shot 13-21 from deep while the Sixers shot just 4-12.

2nd half

The themes of dominance from the Knicks (who got to the foul line multiple times) and Maxey (who drilled a triple, assisted Oubre for three and drew a shooting foul) continued early in the half. Embiid took it right to Isaiah Hartenstein, who kept his balance really well but still picked up his third foul.

The Sixers came out playing better but they still let the Knicks off the hook a few times, allowing them the second chances they need to maintain a hefty advantage. Embiid tacked some fouls on Randle but also started walking gingerly, seemingly favoring his left leg, though he stayed in the game. Hartenstein continued to make him work but Embiid still managed 12 points while leading a defensive effort that cooled off New York's shooting in the third quarter. The dent in the deficit after the period was just three points.

The sloppiness from the Sixers continued when Patrick Beverley inbounded to Maxey when he wasn’t ready, allowing McBride to knock it out of bounds off of Maxey's chest. Embiid came back into the game with 10 minutes remaining as Philly hoisted its Hail Mary. It put him on pace to play 40 minutes but it was clearly going to be necessary to pull the win out.

K.J. Martin checked in with over seven minutes left, a sign that the Sixers were close to waving the white flag. Hartenstein getting a layup to go despite Embiid getting his whole hand on it was a sign that this game did not belong to Philly. Some breakaway buckets from New York made the Knicks fans explode with cheers as Sixers fans headed for the exits. “Let's go Knicks” chants got very, very loud. Embiid and the starters checked out with just under five minutes left.

Did unsustainably great shooting propel the Knicks ahead? Absolutely. But this game should not be seen as one that can be chalked up to shooting luck. New York set the tone as the game went on and still generated a lot of high-percentage looks. For the Knicks, the results outperformed the process but the process was still very good. All the Sixers could do was regroup and use this game for motivation.

Random rumblings:

Melton went through a workout tonight and could be back tomorrow, Nick Nurse said before the game.

Harris was ruled out of the game at the start of the fourth quarter with left ankle soreness, mercifully ending what was a brutal performance.

The Sixers' next game is tomorrow night at home against the Utah Jazz.