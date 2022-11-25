Published November 25, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 3 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers would certainly benefit from some upgrades on the bench, especially with so many of them having increased roles amid injuries to Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. One of the Sixers’ divisional rivals, the New York Knicks, could give them that upgrade in the form of Immanuel Quickley.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks “have targeted a future first-round pick in a return for Quickley” as they look to load up on draft picks for a potential blockbuster trade. The Sixers should undoubtedly make a run at trading for Quickley, a young player who would fit well with the team.

Due to several injuries, the Sixers are going deep into their bench. Although the reserves and the starters that remain healthy enough to play are doing the best they can, it’s showing that the team severely lacks ball handlers. Guys like Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton are not built to be the only guys on an offense that can create and exploit advantages. Adding Quickley helps alleviate their burden and gives them a guy who can thrive off the ball when Harden and Maxey return.

Quickley is averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. Although his shooting efficiency is down — a career-worst 51.4 true shooting percentage — he is growing in other areas of his game, particularly on defense. He is starting to become a very reliable on-ball stopper and is always active on the end of the floor.

Immanuel Quickley locks up Jamal Murray on the final possession 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zNrlINuXID — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 17, 2022

On offense, Quickley has proven to be very dangerous when he gets hot. He can light it up from deep or unleash a floater in the lane to get buckets. His shooting percentages aren’t very good right now as he tries to navigate a Knicks team bereft of offensive creativity and high-level shot-makers. The Sixers, who can give him three stars to lean on, would certainly help him in that area.

The problem is that the Sixers don’t have many picks to trade. The earliest first-rounder that could be moved is their 2029 selection. They also lost out on two second-round picks by tampering in free agency for P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. Daryl Morey will have to get creative and part with numerous picks to pull it off.

Using Jaden Springer as a way to match salaries could entice the Knicks a little further if they want to take a chance on the 20-year-old. Ultimately, though, it will come down to tradable draft picks, which the Sixers lack. Their only hope is to attach a boatload of second-round picks to their 2029 first-rounder or use pick swaps on other their future firsts.

Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is looking to load up on as many draft picks as possible. The team doesn’t have any extra draft picks beyond 2026 and they have some contracts — those of Julius Randle and Evan Fournier — that they may want to offload soon. Could Philadelphia offer so many picks and swaps that New York would be willing to make a trade despite the first-round picks coming seven years from now? It doesn’t seem likely but it’s certainly worth a shot.

Quickley is the type of bench piece that could be very helpful for a playoff team. Add in the fact that he is just 23 years old and a pal/former collegiate teammate of Maxey and you have a very promising trade target. The Sixers can undoubtedly be outbid by almost any other team but that shouldn’t stop them from trying. The worst the Knicks can do is say no. And if Philly can pull it off, then it will have a very talented player to help them now and years into the future.