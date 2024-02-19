Fans were not feeling Damian Lillard's MVP win.

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard proved to be the biggest star of them all at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, as he came away with the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award. However, many in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse did not seem to approve of Lillard being named the best player of the game.

Lillard was showered with boos as he received the award, as fans likely looked forward to Tyrese Haliburton winning the trophy. After all, Haliburton plays for the Indiana Pacers.

It can't be denied though that the Bucks spitfire guard had an awesome game himself. He led the way for the East with 39 points on 14-for-26 shooting from the field, including 11 made 3-pointers on 23 attempts from behind the arc. Haliburton, on the other hand, was not too shabby himself, as he finished with 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting from the floor and 10-for-14 from 3-point distance. Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, came off the bench and pumped in 36 points for the East, which won the high-scoring tilt, 211-186.

Lillard's explosion at the All-Star Game must have also left Bucks fans encouraged about his outlook for the second half of the 2023-24 NBA season. Lillard had not shot great towards the end of the first half of the campaign, so hopefully, for him and the Bucks, his performance in Indiana was a prelude for a big second half from the high-scoring guard. (Lillard managed to shoot just 42.1 percent from the field and a salty 31.7 percent from the 3-point area in his last 10 games.)