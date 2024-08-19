Skip Bayless, known for his verbal sparring with any and everyone over the years, issued a dire warning to Jake Paul concerning his November boxing match against Mike Tyson. For months now, Paul has belittled and downplayed Tyson's dwindling talents. Bayless took to Twitter with a clear and concerned message for Paul.

“I hate to say this, because I like Jake Paul, but Mike Tyson looks in better shape at 58 than Jake does at 27. Maybe Jake needs to hear that.”

In July, Paul handily defeated Mike Perry, and after the match, the victor called out Tyson.

“Mike Tyson, you're next. … It's anyone, anytime, anyplace.”

When it comes to trash talk, some can be even more prickly than Skip Bayless. Like many who were left unimpressed with Paul's victory against Perry and his post-fight words for the former World Heavyweight champ, UFC legend Conor McGregor went all-in on X.

“Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still shitting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. Bitch asses. You could never. And then calling out 60year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of bitch piss. Most valuable pissbag.”

Paul's carefully curated list of opponents over the years has no peers of Tyson's world-class boxing pedigree.

Jake Paul's celebrity vs. Mike Tyson's boxing

Since beginning his boxing career in 2020, Paul has accrued a 10-1 record with seven knockouts. His one loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, a TV personality with an abbreviated boxing career. While Paul has taken UFC fighters to task like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and others, boxing is a completely different sport.

Even pushing the age of 60, Tyson has to be viewed as a physical outlier.

In 2020, Tyson went up against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition. Though the outcome was a draw that went the full eight rounds, Iron Mike put big blows into Junior's body.

Despite the big moment ahead of him, Paul talks trash and also pays his respects to the boxing megastar as reported in MARCA.

“I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend. This is going to be a painful lesson for Mike Tyson. He likes to say he gave me my start in boxing. Well, I'm going to give him his end.”

He did slow down a little bit.

“I love Mike. I'm super respectful of him. It's an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him. It's war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.”

Hyperbole aside, Skip Bayless' warning was right about one thing. Hopefully, Paul can make this a good fight because almost no one is rooting for him.