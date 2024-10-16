The Chicago Sky may not be competing in the 2024 WNBA Finals, but their players are active and engaged in their offseason endeavors. In addition to recovery from her wrist injury, star forward Angel Reese is stunning the fashion world with her Victoria's Secret appearance. But Reese might also be catching New York Liberty fans' attention, given her strong social media take on the Big Apple.

Reese revealed her feelings on NYC on Tuesday night amid her stay in the city for her fashion events:

“I think I love New York,” Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter) alongside eyes-closed and crying emojis.

The star forward's take on the big city is fitting, given how much she has enjoyed her time in Chicago with the Sky. Could Reese's New York City opinion mean something deeper though?

Liberty fans might see Reese's comment as a sign that she would be open to playing basketball in New York professionally one day. The idea is unlikely to come to fruition in the mid-2020s, given the Liberty's already-stacked roster and WNBA Finals feats. However, Reese might get the opportunity to change cities one day and further actualize her NYC preferences.

The Sky forward respects the Liberty's Finals run

The Liberty started their 2024 WNBA Finals run against the Minnesota Lynx under pressure. The Lynx took an early 1-0 series lead after New York gave up an 18-point advantage in Game 1. Both teams had players step up in the clutch, and Angel Reese appreciated the early competition in the series. Reese said the series was “about to be so good” in an energetic social media post, and she was not wrong.

The Liberty were hurt by their Game 1 collapse, but they responded with a commanding 80-66 Game 2 win on Oct. 13. New York still has plenty of challenges ahead though. The squad travels to Minnesota for Game 3 on Wednesday night, and the Lynx will be ready to regain the series lead.

2024 marks the second year in a row the Liberty have advanced to the WNBA Finals. In 2023, they suffered a crushing 3-1 series defeat to the previous champion Las Vegas Aces. This time, New York wants things to be different.

Under the continued leadership of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty want to prove their might and win a title in 2024. Angel Reese and Sky fans alike will continue to tune into the series while keeping an eye on developments in Chicago.