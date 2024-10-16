Angel Reese made a bold statement at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, showcasing her impeccable style in a stunning ensemble. The Chicago Sky All-Star turned heads on Tuesday night, sporting a striking red crochet dress that perfectly highlighted her figure, SI reports. Accompanied by fellow basketball star Kysre Gondrezick, Reese effortlessly commanded attention with her fashion choices and confident demeanor.

Reese opted for a pair of chic black strappy sandals from Gianvito Rossi, a favorite among celebrities throughout 2024. The patent leather design featured a sleek upper strap, a fashionable square-toe shape, and a delicate ankle strap that secured her feet. With stiletto heels standing between 3 to 4 inches, these shoes not only elevated her height but also complemented the elegant silhouette of her dress. The 22-year-old showcased a pulled-back hairstyle that framed her face beautifully, accentuating her features and contributing to a polished look. She accessorized with silver studded earrings and a slim gold necklace, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her outfit.

Despite wearing a wrist brace, Reese maintained her glamorous appearance, refusing to let anything overshadow her stunning outfit. Her makeup embraced a natural, dewy look, enhancing her fresh-faced glow. Off the court, Reese has been enjoying an exciting offseason, flying on private jets, and even sharing the stage with Usher at a concert. Additionally, she boasts an impressive winning streak for the NFL games she has attended, further solidifying her status as a rising star.

Kysre Gondrezick: Glamorous Support at the Show

Joining Reese at the fashion show, Kysre Gondrezick dazzled in a shimmering halter wrap gown that beautifully showcased her midriff. Her choice of a silver strappy sandal echoed the current trend that Reese exemplified, featuring a triangular upper and slender straps. Although the back of Gondrezick's shoes remained hidden beneath the flowing fabric of her dress, they likely featured an ankle strap and stiletto heel matching the height of Reese's footwear.

Gondrezick's hairstyle, a shoulder-length side part, added an air of sophistication to her overall look, perfectly complementing the elegance of her gown. She kept her makeup neutral, allowing her natural beauty to shine through as she supported her friend. Recently released from the Chicago Sky after averaging just 3.2 minutes per game, Gondrezick has remained in the spotlight through her appearances with Reese. Their friendship has blossomed, with Reese publicly expressing her support for Gondrezick, tweeting, “I miss you man,” after her release.

As Reese continues to rise in her basketball career, the Sky will undoubtedly focus on building their roster around her talents. Speculation looms that the franchise might even consider re-signing Gondrezick for the 2025 season, especially given the strong camaraderie between the two players. Their recent appearances together at various events, including NBA Summer League games, showcase a bond that goes beyond basketball, highlighting the supportive nature of their friendship.

Both Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick made a significant impact at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, proving that their talents extend beyond the court. With their striking fashion choices and undeniable chemistry, the duo left a lasting impression, capturing the essence of confidence and style.