Major champion Wyndham Clark is in the news for an incident that happened earlier this season. Last month, during the U.S. Open, a Major in which Clark won in 2023, he damaged his locker in frustration after not making the cut. Club President John Lynch released a letter sent to members. ESPN shared the news.

“Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior,” Lynch wrote in the letter. “Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property. This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board.”

Weeks after the incident at the Travlers Championship, Clark apologized.

“I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows,” Clark told reporters at the Travelers Championship. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened. But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up.”

The U.S. Open was not the first incident this season that involved Clark showing frustration. At the PGA Championship, Clark threw his driver and damaged a sign. He apologized after that as well.

“As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated, and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me,” Clark said in a statement after the PGA Championship. “My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time.”

The Open Championship is this week, and Clark aims to be a competitor in the oldest Major in golf.

