The Chicago Sky played their last game of the 2024 season against the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night. Chicago hoped to get a win and stay alive for a berth in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs; however, things did not go to plan. The Sky took an 87-54 loss, which knocked them out of postseason contention and ended their 2024 campaign. Dana Evans and Isabelle Harrison revealed what was on their mind immediately after the loss as the Sky prepare to enter the offseason.

Dana Evans was brutally honest in her postgame reflection. She touched a the variety of individual and team challenges faced in 2024.

“A roller coaster ride,” Evans said when asked what her takeaway from the year was. “[Personally] I went from starting to playing to not getting into the game. So, it's hard right? And you just got to be better. Come back 10 times better and even harder and ready to compete again next year. And for the team, I feel like we went through so much. I mean injury after injury, people getting sick. That's no excuse, but it was hard. It was a rough season all around because of the health and everything like that. It was a lot stuff that we couldn't even focus on basketball. We were having to take care of stuff outside of basketball, which is a distraction.”

Evans further spoke about how the constant social media backlash and discourse took a toll on the team. Isabelle Harrison agreed and emotionally detailed how it was hard to face hate from fans and the internet. But both players emphasized the need to get better for the next season and believe they will come back stronger because of the challenges they faced.

“Just being better the next time we step on the court and just addressing the things you could've done better to bring into the following year,” Harrison said.

“I feel like the takeaway is to just be better all-around,” Evans added.

Sky, Teresa Weatherspoon stay grounded despite season's tough end

Teresa Weatherspoon does not like losing. More specifically, she said she “hates losing,” when giving her Sun postgame reflection. But Weatherspoon never fails to give credit where credit is due.

“What I love about this group, and I said it to them, is they have a no-give-up spirit. They would never give up. They gave everything they had. Every ounce of energy they had, they gave. They left everything out there. And if you can leave everything out there, you can walk away knowing that I left everything… you give live with that,” Weatherspoon stated after the game.

Weatherspoon reiterated there are no excuses for the Sky's 2024 showing, which included missing the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019. Yet, she is proud of the way her players represented the Chicago uniform.

The Sky have already made contract moves ahead of the 2025 season, so fans can expect there to be plenty of developments during the offseason. Stayed tuned for more season reflections and insight.