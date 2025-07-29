Angel Reese is famous for many things on and off the basketball court, but her style is one of the traits that stand out the most to her fans and the public. Reese's fashion sense and interest have earned her all types of honors, from becoming a Met Gala host committee member to recently being named to Fast Company‘s Best Dressed in Business list. The Chicago Sky star sat down with the media publication to unveil her top method to achieving her modelesque moments.

“I am versatile,” Reese said decisively.

“Sometimes I'll go streetwear, sometimes I'll go super girly,” she said. “I don't really identify myself as dressing one type of way, [but] I am into high fashion for sure. So you probably see me with a nice bag, nice pair of glasses.”

When asked about her current obsession, Reese also didn't hesitate to give up her fashion staple.

“I've created a collection of bags — when I see it, I need it, I have it,” Reese continued. “I'm in collector mode, in my vintage era. I just got this double flap Chanel bag. It's orange, and I love it.”

Reese also dove into the origins of her love for turning looks, citing a special lifelong connection as her inspiration.

“My grandma used to put mascara on my lashes, and she brushed my hair up nicely. It was always ‘dress to impress,'” Reese explained. “I always had my hair done, and my nails were painted.”

However, it might surprise some to learn that the 23-year-old hasn't always been as comfortable with the attention dressing up brought her as she seems to be today.

“I think it took me a while to feel confident in heels, going out, because I was already so tall,” Reese divulged. “But once I got older and seeing how much I stood out, it made me feel, like, super confident and bold.”

Reese acknowledged that she's far from alone in the WNBA when it comes to focusing on fashion. Many of the W's players have turned the pregame tunnel walks into their own personal runway, creating more excitement and engagement for fans as they anticipate what each of their favorite players will wear next.

The 2024 WNBA draft class is largely seen as responsible for elevating the spectacle of it all and solidifying this new tradition, with the players' uniqueness and self-expression being partially responsible for a 170% increase in viewership that year.

The two-time All-Star expressed how it feels for everyone's efforts to be recognized as the league attracts more of the spotlight.

“A lot of the women already had the fashion, and I think the platform really helped them,” Reese said. “I think coming to the league with all the eyes that [the 2024 draft class] had, it really shined a light on them and gave them the flowers that they deserve.”

Lastly, Reese had a piece of advice to offer anyone looking to capture the same confidence that she uses to serve each one of her memorable and iconic looks.

“Be confident in your skin,” she responded. “Law Roach kind of told me before, ‘Don't care what anybody else has to say.'

As long as you're confident in it and you feel good in it … it's aura. You have to have aura.”