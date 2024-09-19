On the last day of the regular season, the Chicago Sky find themselves knee-deep in a battle for the final seed in the 2024 WNBA playoff picture. However, that is not stopping the team from preparing for their 2025 campaign. The Sky have made a decisive roster move by inking a contract extension with veteran center Elizabeth Williams.

Chicago has signed Williams to an extension through the 2025 WNBA season, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca praised Williams for her leadership skills and is excited to bring her back for another year.

“We are absolutely thrilled Elizabeth is staying in Chicago,” Pagliocca stated, via the team's press release. “Elizabeth is an inspiring, authentic leader who has provided critical guidance and mentorship to the team all season long. We can’t wait to see her back on the court healthy again, while continuing to lead by example as an essential piece of the Sky organization.”

Elizabeth Williams has missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a meniscus injury in the Sky's June 6. matchup against the Atlanta Dream. However, before that, she was a two-way force for Chicago. Through nine games in 2024, Williams averaged 10.0 points, seven rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks. She was an early dark-horse contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Her play came as no surprise, given she made the WNBA's All-Defensive Second Team in 2023.

Williams looks to continue helping Chicago develop on and off the court.

“I’m so excited and grateful for the opportunity to represent the Chicago Sky organization once again,” Williams stated. “The Sky have valued me from the second I joined and despite my injury this past season that support has never wavered. I look forward to doing my part in fostering an elite culture here and bringing a championship back to Chicago.”

Elizabeth Williams is a vital piece for the Sky

Williams' on-the-court production is among the most reliable in the WNBA, but her mentorship is equally if not more valuable. Williams has 10 WNBA seasons under her belt, and bringing her back for 2025 will aid Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's developments.

Having a veteran like Williams to learn from and practice with should help Reese and Cardoso make promising improvements. Once Williams is back healthy, the Sky's already-stout frontcourt will be one of the most highly touted in the league. Williams has already shown promising signs during her recovery, so it is only a matter of time before she gets back on the court.