Chicago Sky fans hoping to see Angel Reese rejoin her team against the Indiana Fever will be disappointed at the team's latest update on the star. Reese did not travel on the road with the team due to a lingering back injury and will be out once again, marking the 10th-straight game she's missed.

Reese has played just twice since last month's All-Star Break, making appearances in losses against the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics at the end of July. The 23-year-old phenom added to her already impressive double-double total in both contests, putting up 11 points with 11 rebounds versus the Lynx and 22 points and 13 boards against the Mystics.

A few days before, head coach Tyler Marsh gave an update on Reese‘s progress to the media.

“There isn't a concrete timetable,” Marsh said. “It's to the extent that I know it's a back injury, and she continues to be day-to-day. I mentioned earlier that she wasn't here for shootaround due to an illness. I think she's progressing, but it's still wait and see.”

Angel Reese did not travel to Indianapolis for tonight's game against the Fever. The media will be meeting with Coach Marsh in a few moments. #Skytown — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) August 9, 2025

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese has emerged as one of the league’s elite rebounders. Reese has continued to etch her name in the WNBA history books with various record-setting performances. Reese missed the end of her rookie season as well after undergoing surgery on her wrist.

Despite the struggles the Sky have had racking up wins this season, Reese has been stellar when she's on the court, leading the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game and easily topping the entire WNBA in rebounding with 12.6 a night. The Sky are firmly out of the stacked playoff race, meaning they're not looking to rush Reese back into action this year. As the face of their franchise and the primary pillar of the team, Chicago will most likely want to preserve Reese for the 2026 campaign.

The Sky currently sit at 8-22 on the season and are just a half-game ahead of the Dallas Wings for 11th place in the WNBA.