Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis sees a lot of potential in the Steelers team this year. The Steelers are in year-two of the Kenny Pickett era and off to a solid 2-1 start. After an embarrassing 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at the start of the year, Pittsburgh has rebounded with two wins over the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. They are currently leading the AFC North.

During an appearance on the No Off Days podcast with Scott Smith, Jerome Bettis said, “I think there is pressure to win, but not just to win a playoff game, to win a championship. They’ve got to figure it out and I think it’s a step-by-step process. The first step is early in the season, developing the offense, get it going. I think by the end of the season, this is a team that people will be afraid of, because that really good defense coupled with a good offense, sky’s the limit,” via Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot.

Not many are expecting the Steelers to win a championship or necessarily a playoff game this year, but there are certainly expectations for Pittsburgh to improve. It's doubtful anyone outside Pittsburgh thinks the Steelers would be the Chiefs or another top team in the playoff, but a playoff season would be more than successful.

The Steelers certainly have some talent to make a playoff push. The TJ Watt-led defense leads the NFL in sacks and routinely pressures opponents. On offense, Kenny Pickett and the young skill position group are still developing, but Pickett certainly looks more composed. The sky may not actually be the limit for this season, but this team definitely has potential.