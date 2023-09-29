Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin feels their pass rush is back with a vengeance.

Teryl Austin said he and the coaching staff have instilled a take-no-prisoners approach among the Steelers defensive players. It's a culture that takes pride in sacking quarterbacks and prevents the offense from moving the sticks, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We're trying to build a culture here of being able to sack the quarterback, get them in long-yardage situations, end drives, take the ball away and give it back to our offense so our offense has more possessions to try to score,” Austin said.

“When you look at football games, if you win the turnover battle, you have a great chance to win the game,” Teryl Austin concluded.

Austin is in his second season as Steelers defensive coordinator. He has transformed Pittsburgh's defense into one of the best – if not the best – in the NFL. With TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith leading the way, the Steelers' 13 sacks lead the league through Week 3. Their 40 quarterback pressures rank second in the NFL.

A perfect example of the Steelers' smothering defense was their 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Alex Highsmith recorded a pick-six off Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to open up the scoring.

Highsmith also strip-sacked Watson in the fourth quarter. TJ Watt scooped up the loose ball and returned it into the end zone for the decisive touchdown. Watt also became the franchise's all-time leader in sacks in that game. He surpassed Steelers legend James Harrison.

The Steelers' defense forced Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to throw three interceptions in Pittsburgh's 23-18 win in Week 3. TJ Watt finished the game with two sacks.

Can Teryl Austin's defense stifle CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 4? Stay tuned.