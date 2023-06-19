The Green Bay Packers made arguably the biggest move of the offseason when they traded their longtime quarterback in Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. In the process, that opened the door for Jordan Love to come and take control of the Packers offense after sitting behind Rodgers for the first three seasons of his career.

Love has only thrown 83 passes in his limited action early in his career, but he has flashed his potential when he's been on the field. While moving on from Rodgers is obviously tough, there's a sense of hope surrounding Love and the Packers right now, and it sounds like Love is intent on being the driver of his own hype train right now.

“I think we’ve got a great team. I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good. I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays…I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us.” – Jordan Love, Wisconsin State Journal

The Packers have some things they have to work out on their roster, but it's clear the potential Love possesses is a big reason for excitement right now. Many folks want to count the Packers out now that Rodgers is in New York, but Love and the rest of his Green Bay teammates seem intent on being a dark horse playoff contender out of the NFC North in the 2023 season.