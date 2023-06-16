Jordan Love is finally the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and has fully entrenched himself in all facets of the role, including the leadership level. Love spoke about why the Packers still have an explosive offense despite losing Aaron Rodgers and last year's No. 1 target Allen Lazard.
“We have running backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield, run routes, things like that. We added a couple of really fast tight ends, so just being able to stretch the field with them. And then obviously we have some really fast receivers, too,” Love said.
The Packers have a ton of inexperience among the wide receivers and tight ends but have players with plenty of upside on offense. The Packers' offense figures to feature a ton of different players and looks, something that Love thinks will work to Green Bay's advantage and throw off opposing defenses.
“I don't think we have that one player that right now is like, ‘Oh, this is who we have to go to with the ball' and throw the ball to on third down, so defenses might not know who to focus on, on third downs. I think that all ties in and will help us out,” Love said.
The Packers had the 17th-ranked total offense in football last season and the 14th-ranked scoring offense. Jordan Love certainly has confidence in himself and the rest of Green Bay's offense to top those numbers in 2023, but will they be able to execute it?