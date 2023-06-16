Jordan Love is finally the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and has fully entrenched himself in all facets of the role, including the leadership level. Love spoke about why the Packers still have an explosive offense despite losing Aaron Rodgers and last year's No. 1 target Allen Lazard.

“We have running backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield, run routes, things like that. We added a couple of really fast tight ends, so just being able to stretch the field with them. And then obviously we have some really fast receivers, too,” Love said. The Packers have a ton of inexperience among the wide receivers and tight ends but have players with plenty of upside on offense. The Packers' offense figures to feature a ton of different players and looks, something that Love thinks will work to Green Bay's advantage and throw off opposing defenses.

