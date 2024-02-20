After a strong finish to the 2023 season, the Steelers have some important decisions to make this offseason.

It was a chaotic 2023 again season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The final result — a first-round playoff exit to the Buffalo Bills — is in line with the preseason predictions. But the journey to get there — three starting quarterbacks, a new offensive coordinator, the resurgence of the run game, and significant injuries to Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick would have precluded many teams from earning a playoff spot or even finishing with a winning record.

Head coach Mike Tomlin refused to let these challenges hold his team down. Despite the tough playoff defeat in the Wild Card Round, the Steelers still have reason to be optimistic.

Now, the franchise enters the offseason and will look to draft or sign upgrades at several positions — namely the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary. The battle for the starting quarterback spot between Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett will be the major headline in Pittsburgh until next season, but a solid crop of free agents could be what ultimately takes this team to the next level of contention. Here are five sneaky good free agents the Steelers should target this offseason.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (C), Denver Broncos

With a Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 57.3, center Mason Cole was the second worst-rated player on the Pittsburgh offensive line. Lloyd Cushenberry is a young, up-and-coming offensive lineman who improved greatly this year despite turmoil in Denver. The offensive line is a clear area of need for the Steelers, and Cushenberry gives Pittsburgh a dependable player to build around for years to come.

Azeez Al-Shaair (LB), Tennessee Titans

The Steelers rehauled their inside linebacker corps last offseason, bringing in Cole Holcomb, Kwan Alexander, Elandon Roberts, and Mykal Walker. This quartet performed admirably, but Roberts was the only player to appear in at least 10 games. Alexander and Walker are both free agents, and the Steelers need more depth at the position — preferably a player who can start.

Azeez Al-Shaair had a breakout campaign for the Titans last year after four years with the San Francisco 49ers. Al-Shaair had 163 tackles — fifth in the NFL — and is particularly effective at attacking gaps in the running game. He adds an aspect of toughness and aggression that is exactly what this Steelers defense needs.

Mike Onwenu (OT), New England Patriots

No player on the Pittsburgh offensive line was a bigger liability this past season than Dan Moore Jr. Moore gave up a team-high eight sacks and has allowed 22 sacks across three NFL seasons. Rookie Broderick Jones patched one area of the line when he took over at right tackle, but this still left a mediocre Moore in the starting lineup for one more season.

There is no excuse for Moore to be a starter in 2024. Mike Onwenu has played all over the New England offensive line before finding a home at the right tackle spot. Signing Onwenu allows the Steelers to shift Jones — a 2023 first-rounder — to his natural left tackle position while giving the Steelers a strong run-blocker on the right side.

Rock Ya-Sin (CB), Baltimore Ravens

In continuing with the defensive upgrades, the Steelers will be looking to add another veteran corner. Levi Wallace, James Pierre, and Chandon Sullivan are all entering free agency, though no Pittsburgh CB impressed much outside of rookie Joey Porter. Rock Ya-Sin is a five-year NFL veteran who can slot in as a solid nickelback for the Steelers as he looks to prove himself after a frustrating year with the Ravens.

Kendrick Bourne (WR), New England Patriots

The Steelers need a third wideout. Calvin Austin and Allen Robinson combined for just 460 receiving yards on the year and neither was a consistent threat. New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne was on pace for the best season of his career before suffering a torn ACL in Week 8. Bourne's game is not based on athleticism, so the injury should not hinder him too much. The 28-year-old is a good route-running with great hands, who can be the mid-level threat to compliment George Pickens (downfield) and Diontae Johnson (underneath).

Add in Pat Freiermuth's ability to earn yards after the catch, and this group of Steelers pass-catchers will be a strong contingent for whoever starts at quarterback next season.