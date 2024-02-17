Russell Wilson could be in the mix for the QB position in Pittsburgh

After a long stint with the Seattle Seahawks and a much shorter one with the Denver Broncos, it appears that Russell Wilson could be headed to Pittsburgh to play for the Steelers.

Will Russell Wilson be a Steeler next season? (Odds via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/SkiHLdDGlh — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) February 17, 2024

At the end of the season, the odds that the veteran quarterback would play for the Steelers were plus-1400. However, nearly a week after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and put an end to the 2023-24 season, the odds have shifted dramatically downward. The odds of Wilson becoming a member of the Steelers have reached minus-110.

Wilson struggled badly with the Broncos during the 2022 season and it appeared that the quarterback was not a good fit for the team. However, he performed much better for the Broncos after a slow start last season.

Nevertheless, head coach Sean Payton benched Wilson for the last two games of the season. It is widely assumed that the Broncos will part company with the quarterback at some point in the offseason.

The Steelers struggled with their offensive production throughout much of the season. Kenny Pickett has been the team's starting quarterback, but when injuries short-circuited his season, the Steelers went with backup Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Trubisky failed badly and the team has already parted company with him, but Rudolph gave the Steelers a lift and they earned a spot in the AFC playoff structure before they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pickett and Rudolph could battle for the starting quarterback position in 2024, but the Steelers could add a veteran like Russell Wilson or they could also draft a quarterback.