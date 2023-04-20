The series finale for FX’s Snowfall has finally arrived, and the finale has fans buzzing on social media.

For six seasons, Snowfall explored the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1980s. Damson Idris, an actor on the rise, made a name for himself in this series during the journey of his character Franklin Saint. In the series finale, the series poetically ends with Franklin walking along a street filled with palm trees.

Showrunner Dave Andron spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about this ending saying, “For all of the show’s aspirations and its geopolitical reach, it started on the street with a kid who was full of potential in a neighborhood that was just a working-class neighborhood on a summer day. And we always knew that the story, as much as it was about a lot of things, was about the transformation of this neighborhood. Franklin’s condition at the end is emblematic of the neighborhood’s condition, and so it felt very much right that it come back to that street.”

Folks on Twitter weighed in on the Snowfall series finale. @TheFlyestEver_ tweeted a GIF of Lebron James clapping with the caption, “Nah Damson Idris You Did You MF Thing! Snowfall 10/10,” with three fire emojis. @RMGDier said, “This ending was perfect, ppl don’t understand that in the drug game their are rarely any happy endings. If you grew up in the hood, I’m pretty sure we all know a drunk that’s cool that has mad stories about how he used to be the man. This was a real ending, not a fairytale.”

@TheAmberNova interestingly pointed out that it felt realistic, but maybe wasn’t the closure desired for Franklin. “It was real, but I still didn’t like this ending for him. Def hard to watch. Gonna miss this show so much,” said Amer with a crying emoji.

It’s always fun to see a discussion about a big moment in a series online — one of the few times Twitter is at its best. Snowfall is over, but its legend seems to just be beginning.