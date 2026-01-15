Placed ninth in the championship, Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham is currently in need of a major miracle to regain its promotion chances. With still a significant amount of the season left, Wrexham still has the chance to turn its fate around.

Recently, English soccer icon and former Sunderland and Southampton striker Kevin Phillips offered his insight on Wrexham's promotion chances. Speaking to BestBettingSites.co.uk, Phillips claimed that “The Red Dragons” need to gather inspiration from Bournemouth, who returned to the top tier of the English soccer division, the EPL, in 2022.

“I think what Phil Parkinson's [Wrexham manager] done has been remarkable. They've got an opportunity [to get promoted]. Of course, the top two are way out of their reach,” Phillips said. “There are probably only three teams that are maybe competing for that. But certainly, they have put themselves in a position with the run that they've had.”

“They've [Wrexham] won their last four games to push for a play-off spot. Now, we've only just got into January. There are a lot of games to go, and they'll need a little bit of luck along the way.”

Phillips also added that the club has the required resources to make the promotion.

“They’ve definitely got the resources. We’ve seen that it’s clear what the two owners want to do at that football club, and what they’ve done from the minute they walked in to now, it’s been unbelievable. They want to get to the Premier League,” he stated. “They’re not shy about saying that. They know it’s difficult. I think what you have to do is probably look at what Bournemouth did and where Bournemouth still are, and competing comfortably in the Premier League year in and year out with a club that only holds 15-16,000 down there.”

Wrexham's majority ownership was purchased by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in February 2021, which saw a rise in their popularity and success. Under Parkinson's management, Wrexham has secured three promotions in successive seasons.