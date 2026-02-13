With just a few months left for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to begin, the Donald Trump administration and ICE have issued a special statement concerning “security” measures ahead of the world's most-watched sporting tournament.

In a statement, as per The Guardian, ICE director Todd Lyons opened up and addressed ICE's new role ahead of the World Cup. “ICE, specifically Homeland Security Investigations, is a key part of the overall security apparatus for the World Cup. We are dedicated to securing that operation, and we are dedicated to the security of all of our participants as well as visitors. ICE is dedicated to ensuring everyone who visits the facilities will have a safe and secure event.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already found itself in a heap of controversy with several fans reportedly cancelling their tickets or calling out Trump and his administration. Soccer fans from several nations also find themselves at a disadvantageous position based on the travel bans imposed by the US government.

Article Continues Below

And, for fans travelling to the USA, they have been warned of mandatory checks that will be carried out before matches, which include both checking for proper documents and social media accounts.

Earlier, the USA sent ICE agents to the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. This prompted anti-ICE protesters to target the fans. Similar protests are also expected at this year's FIFA World Cup, although it is currently unknown if ICE agents will be present at the World Cup or not. Amid all the controversies, Trump was recently selected to handover the trophy to the winner of the tournament final.