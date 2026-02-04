A new EA Sports FC 26 Update has arrived, with patch notes detailing improvements to gameplay, Career Mode, Clubs, and more. Overall, this update mostly focuses on resolving known issues, which should hopefully lead to a less buggy experience. Without further, ado let's take a look at the EA FC 26 Update 1.4.2 Patch Notes.

FC 26 Update 1.4.2. Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

EA SPORTS FC 26 v1.4.2 is now live for the PC/PS4/PS5/XB1 and XBX|S versions and will soon be able for the Switch / Switch 2 versions. Full TU notes have been posted on the EASFC Tracker.https://t.co/9coaHVkTKX — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) February 3, 2026

Gameplay

Made the following updates:

Addressed an issue where the goalkeeper could've deflected the ball too accurately during an anticipation save.

Inaccurate knuckle ball shots could have occurred more often than intended.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

Added a new Contract Extension setting under Transfer & Scouting that enables you to choose how open players might be to contract extensions.

Updated visuals and animations for scheduling loading screen.

Added a new Social Media panel that surfaces active Challenge Objectives during challenge scenarios.

Addressed the following issues:

After requesting a transfer, players could not have always been offered new contacts.

In Live Start Points, women’s teams were unintentionally present in some leagues.

Clubs

Goalkeepers were sometimes holding the ball for longer than intended when a pass was requested.

Once emptied, short-term stamina could have previously only been recovered if players became idle.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some badges, logos, hair, boots, star heads, lighting, kits, tattoos, 2D portraits, scarves, banners, cameras, button callouts, overlays and TIFOs

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed various stability issues that could have occurred.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the latest EA FC 26 Update 1.4.2. Patch Notes. For now, we can expect to see more small updates like this throughout the year until we get closer to FC 27's announcement.

Overall, these recent updates typically focus on fixing, rather than adding. But the developers did update some badges, logos, and customizable player features. But for the most part, this update is mostly addressing issues.

Speaking of FC 27, it may be worth looking into the new Proving Grounds Mode. EA filed a trademark for The Proving Grounds for use in EA FC, which may very well include an open world area for players to explore.

We hope this update leads to a smoother, and therefore, more fun experience for you. Keep on the lookout for more updates, as we expect to see more.

