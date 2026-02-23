The UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs turned controversial during a match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid when Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior. Following a goal by the Brazilian forward, a heated confrontation occurred near the corner flag, leading the referee to pause the game for ten minutes to implement anti-racism protocols. Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe later claimed he heard Prestianni use a racial slur five times while attempting to hide his mouth with his jersey.

Mbappe condemned the incident, stating that such behavior has no place in the sport and that the player does not deserve to participate in the competition. Prestianni has denied the accusations on social media, claiming that he has never been racist and that Vinicius misunderstood their exchange.

According to a report from ESPN, UEFA has provisionally suspended Prestianni for the upcoming second leg match. While Vinicius Junior accused the player of racial insults, sources told ESPN that Prestianni admitted to UEFA that he used an “anti-gay” slur rather than a racist one.

He will now be sidelined for the next match pending a full investigation by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector. If found guilty of violating Article 14 of the disciplinary regulations related to discriminatory behavior, Prestianni could face a suspension of up to ten games.

UEFA confirmed that this provisional ruling was made based on the prima facie evidence presented in an interim report.

Benfica confirmed they were notified of the decision and expressed regret over losing the midfielder for the crucial clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 25. While the club intends to appeal the suspension, it reaffirmed its historical commitment to fighting all forms of racism and discrimination.

This disciplinary battle now serves as the backdrop for the second leg as Real Madrid holds a narrow 1-0 advantage.