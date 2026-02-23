Mexican drug lord and the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) leader El Mencho is no more. However, this has caused more harm and violence to break out in the North American country. After El Mencho died during an operation seeking his arrest in the town of Tapalpa, massive violence spread.

The violence has already spread across at least 12 states, leading to several major events being cancelled. Four high-level football matches were postponed on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, and an International friendly between Mexico and Iceland was also cancelled by the Mexican Football Federation.

With the violence now rapidly spreading across the entire country, including Guadalajara, one of the host cities of the FIFA World Cup 2026, social media rumours have begun about FIFA possibly moving away games from Mexico. While FIFA has not yet officially commented on it, News 18 recently shared a report stating that all the rumours and speculation have emerged from “unrelated or unreliable accounts.”

“Although similar posts have circulated online, they all stem from unrelated or unreliable accounts. Neither FIFA nor Mexican authorities have issued any statement suggesting that World Cup games will be moved from the nation after the cartel leader’s death.”

Hearing credible chatter that after the accelerating and expanding cartel violence across Mexico today, FIFA is considering moving the upcoming World Cup games in Mexico to additional sites in the US and Canada. This is an emerging story. — Mike Alfred (@mikealfred) February 22, 2026

Fans soon started reacting under the unverified account's post, wondering if FIFA could actually move away from Mexico. “Where could they go? Vegas? Chicago?” wrote one fan. While another one commented, “Going to be tough to get a city ready for that in such little time.” One more fan displayed their concern and wrote, “As they should. Why would they risk it.”

Is FIFA actually going to move the World Cup Games from Mexico?

FIFA is now likely to monitor the situation very closely, with an international game getting cancelled, and four matches in Liga MX were postponed. Less than four months away, FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Jun. 11, 2026 and will take place in three countries: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Guadalajara is currently scheduled to host four World Cup games in June.

Amid the widespread cartel chaos, the Mexican Open, an ATP event, is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at the GNP Arena in Acapulco, Guerrero.