Tequila Don Julio is stepping into FIFA World Cup 2026 with presence and precision. As an Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Supporter, the brand has revealed its limited-edition Tequila Don Julio 1942 FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition bottle, supported by two cinematic films starring soccer icons Roberto Carlos and Thierry Henry.

The announcement expands on a December leak and now arrives in full form. Set inside a trophy room, Carlos and Henry juggle a ball among friends before the FIFA World Cup trophy appears beside the luminous gold bottle. The visual ties legacy to celebration and reinforces Don Julio 1942 as a spirit aligned with champions.

Director STILLZ, known for collaborations with Bad Bunny, Rosalía, J Balvin, and Karol G, shaped the films with movement and cultural intensity. His recent work directing the official teaser and commercials for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show adds further credibility to the campaign’s visual tone.

A Trophy Reimagined for the FIFA World Cup 2026

The bottle design draws direct inspiration from the FIFA World Cup trophy, Tequila Don Julio reports. It features a radiant gold finish and a malachite closure, symbolizing victory and pride. The limited edition keeps the same iconic 1942 tequila inside while honoring the world’s game.

Tequila Don Julio 1942 ages for at least two years in American white oak barrels. The aging process produces warm oak character layered with vanilla and roasted agave, finishing exceptionally smooth. Tasting notes highlight deep amber color with golden flecks, aromas of vanilla and dark chocolate, and a silky palate with tropical fruit and subtle spice.

The suggested retail price stands at $225 for 750ml and $17.99 for 50ml. Nationwide availability begins April 2, 2026, including select online retailers such as TheBar.com.

Founded in the Highlands of Jalisco by Don Julio González, the brand built its reputation on craftsmanship and fully matured 100 percent Blue Weber agave grown in rich clay soil. With FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, Don Julio 1942 positions this edition as more than packaging. It offers a trophy fans can raise in celebration.