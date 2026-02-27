Following his recent success of a Grammy-Award win and the extremely successful performance at Super Bowl 60 Halftime show, Bad Bunny was recently present in São Paulo, Brazil, where he paid an emotional tribute to the country's soccer legend, Pelé.

Recently, during his São Paulo concert, Bunny sported the iconic jacket worn by Pelé in the 1966 World Cup. Bad Bunny had borrowed it from a collector's sports merchandise store and used it in his concerts in São Paulo last week, which also happened to be his first in Brazil.

Apart from wearing and flaunting Pelé's iconic jacket and jersey, Bunny also paid an emotional tribute to the legend when he included a change in the lyrics of the song “Monaco,” by changing the lyrics [translated from Spanish] to “scoring a goal after Pelé and Maradona” instead of “after Messi and Maradona.”

🇵🇷 Bad Bunny X Pele 🇧🇷 The Puerto Rican wore the Brazilian legend's 1966 World Cup jacket while performing in Sao Paolo! pic.twitter.com/wW73OXTa5D — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 26, 2026

Pelé is arguably one of the most respected and celebrated soccer legends all over the world. Died at age 82 in 2022, his Instagram profile paid his gratitude to the DTMF star and shared Bunny's look and tribute from the concert.

“Pele was always of the world. And when a Latino artist the size of Bad Bunny honors the King on Brazilian soil, we understand that the crown keeps shining. Thanks for the tribute, Benito.”

