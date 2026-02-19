Marcus Rashford’s resurgence at Barcelona has sparked a fresh dilemma for Manchester United, per OneFootball. What once looked like a practical loan arrangement now threatens to become a costly miscalculation.

According to The Mirror, United executives feel uneasy about the £26 million purchase option included in the deal. Internally, they rate Rashford’s value much higher, especially as interest from other clubs could push offers beyond that figure. Barcelona, however, hold priority rights at that pre-agreed price, and Rashford’s recent form has only strengthened their leverage.

The England forward has rediscovered rhythm and confidence in Catalonia. Under Hansi Flick, he has become a trusted attacking outlet and a decisive contributor in key stretches. His contract with United runs until 2028, yet the club faces the prospect of losing him for what some view as a bargain fee.

Barcelona’s Advantage, United’s Concern

Barcelona’s position looks increasingly favorable. Rashford has adapted seamlessly to life at Camp Nou, both tactically and culturally. Reports suggest he wants to extend his stay, a preference that adds pressure to United’s hierarchy.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, overseeing football operations at Old Trafford, reportedly fears the optics of parting with a revitalized asset below perceived market worth. The club must now weigh financial prudence against squad planning, knowing the summer window will demand decisive action.

Complicating matters further, Barcelona could reshape their attack next season, ManchesterEveningNews reports. With Robert Lewandowski nearing the end of his contract at age 37, speculation surrounds the Polish striker’s future. Should he depart, Barcelona have explored the idea of adding a more mobile center-forward. That pursuit could create additional competition for Rashford, even if the Catalan side triggers the option clause.

Still, the numbers speak loudly. Despite sharing minutes with established starters like Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Rashford has delivered 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances across competitions. Those contributions underline his influence and explain why Barcelona appear ready to act.

For Manchester United, the situation demands clarity. Allow Barcelona to exercise the clause and risk regret, or attempt to renegotiate terms before the market shifts further. Rashford’s revival has changed the narrative. What once felt like a reset now feels like a crossroads.