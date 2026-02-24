Marcus Rashford’s chapter in Catalonia now has direction. After months of evaluation, Barcelona’s hierarchy has reportedly decided to move forward with a permanent deal, closing in on a transfer that once looked like a calculated gamble, Goal reports.

When Rashford arrived from Manchester United on loan, Barcelona viewed him as a high-upside solution rather than a headline signing. Sporting director Deco and the club’s technical staff explored other wing targets, yet they ultimately chose the England international as a cost-efficient option with elite pedigree. Hansi Flick backed the move early, believing Rashford could complement Lamine Yamal and Raphinha while offering reliable rotation in a demanding season.

That belief has paid off. Rashford has delivered 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances across competitions, forcing the conversation to shift from short-term experiment to long-term investment.

Marcus Rashford in the league phase 😮‍💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/QshhNx8Fro — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2026

Barcelona Ready to Trigger Clause

According to Sport, Deco recently met with Rashford’s representative, Arturo Canales, in Barcelona to outline the path from loan spell to permanent stay. Club officials have grown convinced that his difficult final stretch at Old Trafford reflected circumstance rather than decline. His response at Camp Nou has reinforced that view.

Initially, Barcelona hesitated over the €30 million buyout clause. Executives wanted proof that Rashford could handle the tactical and emotional weight of the club. He answered those questions quickly, especially after stepping into the starting lineup during Raphinha’s injury absence. His adaptation impressed the staff, both in performance and professionalism.

Deco publicly praised the forward’s commitment, noting that adjusting to Barcelona’s environment carries unique pressure. He highlighted Rashford’s willingness to lower his salary to facilitate the move, calling it clear evidence of his desire to represent the club. That sacrifice resonated internally.

Manchester United, however, have held firm on the agreed fee. Reports indicate the Premier League side refuses to negotiate below the €30 million figure. The terms were set during initial discussions, and United’s stance remains unchanged. Barcelona must meet the clause or send the player back to England.

That rigidity adds tension, particularly after earlier reports suggested United privately questioned whether the clause undervalued a rejuvenated asset. Rashford’s revival in Spain has strengthened Barcelona’s leverage while complicating United’s optics.

For Rashford, the choice appears clear. He wants to continue in Catalonia, where he has regained confidence and rhythm. Barcelona now seem prepared to formalize that relationship.