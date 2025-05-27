May 27, 2025 at 11:24 AM ET

Liverpool's Premier League title parade turned into a horror show when a 53-year-old white British man drove his car through the crowd of fans, injuring 50 people and leaving 11 still in the hospital, according to the BBC's latest update. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who holds a minority ownership stake in Liverpool, posted about the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

“OMG!!!! WTH. My deepest thoughts and prayers goes out to everyone affected that attended @LFC Premiere League trophy parade today! Such a senseless act!”

The man has been arrested on “suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences, and driving while unfit through drugs,” according to police. His actions aren't being deemed as terrorism at this time, and it's believed that he acted alone.

The horrific incident marred a celebratory day for Liverpool fans, with hundreds of thousands of supporters showing up for the victory parade. The Reds clinched their Premier League title at the end of April and celebrated with their trophy at the end of the season on Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The club put out a statement on the incident, via ESPN.

“We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

LeBron James first became involved with Liverpool back in 2011 and then expanded his investment in 2021 by becoming a partner in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the club. It's no surprise LeBron made his feelings known about this terrible incident, and luckily nobody has died. Here's to hoping all the injured fans fully recover.