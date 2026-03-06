Following a successful and glorious MLS season, Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami squad recently joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2026. Messi and his team were present at the country's capital as Trump honored Inter Miami after their successful season.

While Messi's attendance at Trump's White House was already a controversial topic, his recent reaction to Trump's sudden Iran speech attracted more negative spotlight on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Speaking in front of the players, Trump opened up and addressed the ongoing USA-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East (quotes via The New York Times).\

“The U.S. military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule,” Trump said. “We are destroying more of Iran’s missiles and drone capability every single hour … We want to fight now more than they do. We’ve had 47 years, depending on the way you count it, 47 years of horror with this group.” He proceeded to add more graphic and violent details in his speech.

However, as Trump finished his speech, the entire room shared its support by clapping. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and their teammates also joined in and clapped alongside the rest of the room.

This became a talking point on the internet as the public became divided on Messi's reaction. While many called out the soccer legend for clapping on Trump's violent speech, others claimed that Messi possibly understood the English speech.

“Messi & Suarez are clapping, but I don't think they understand what Trump is saying,” said one comment. “Messi doesn’t even know what’s happening, leave him alone,” said another comment. “Utterly shameful and repulsive. Messi, Javier Mascherano, Suarez, De Paul, and many others,” wrote Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed, sharing a different opinion from the masses.