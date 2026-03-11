With just a few months left for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the North American countries of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the entire world currently finds itself a part of several tragic incidents. With cartel violence in Mexico, the Middle East also finds itself a victim of the ongoing USA-Israel-Iran conflicts.

Despite the ongoing conflict between Iran and the USA, Iran qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 last March and has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. However, after the joint military attack by the USA and Israel on Iran, their participation in the tournament became questionable.

Despite the uncertainty and growing concerns about their status, FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently shared an update on social media, where he opened up on Trump's decision on Iran's World Cup participation.

“This evening, I met with the President of the [USA flag emoji] United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days. We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” Infantino wrote.

“We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World [soccer ball emoji] [three earth emojis displaying multiple continents] [red heart emoji].”

While Infantino reflected Trump's statement, Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj had previously noted that they were unlikely to look toward the FIFA World Cup participation in the USA. With still months left for the tournament, nothing confirmed has been shared.