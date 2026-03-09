The prospect of Lionel Messi returning to FC Barcelona after the 2022 FIFA World Cup was almost a reality. However, former head coach Xavi Hernandez revealed why it didn't come to fruition.

Barcelona was Messi's boyhood club for 21 years from 2000 to 2021. He made his way up the ranks through the prestigious club before getting to the senior squad in 2004 and never looked back. He ultimately transformed into one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, gifting Barcelona many UEFA Champions League titles throughout his tenure.

However, the team's financial troubles resulted in Messi leaving the club in 2021 as he went to Paris Saint Germain for two seasons before departing in 2023. As a free agent, he had the opportunity to come back to Barcelona if he wished.

Hernandez, who played alongside Messi from 2004 to 2015 before serving as the club's manager from 2021 to 2024, said the reunion almost came to fruition. However, he explained why it never went through during his interview with La Vanguardia.

“Leo Messi's return to Barcelona [in 2023] was a done deal. In January [2023], he won the World Cup [with Argentina]. He told me that he wanted to return to the club… Negotiations start between Laporta and his father. We also had La Liga’s green light, but Laporta stopped the signing… Laporta told me that if Leo came back, there would be a wage war, and he couldn't afford that. This is the truth. This is the reality,” Hernandez said, via soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

What lies ahead for Barcelona amid failed Lionel Messi pursuit

It's unfortunate how money plays a crucial factor in bringing players onto the team or pushing them out of the picture. When it came to Lionel Messi's price tag, Barcelona's president just didn't see it to be ideal even with the reunion aspect.

Barcelona remains one of the most popular clubs in the world with remarkable stars like Raphinha and wonderkid Lamine Yamal. They remain a contender for the UEFA Champions League, showing that the club is still strong despite not having Messi on the roster.

Messi continues to have remarkable performances at the MLS level for Inter Miami. In the meantime, Barcelona will see if the reunion can happen at a later point in the veteran superstar's career.