Soccer superstar Neymar didn't hold back on critics calling him out for how he's preparing his health ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar dealt with injuries throughout late-2023 and all of 2024. He made progress in 2025 but needed another operation to get himself back up to speed. His boyhood club Santos FC has been assisting him in the process, giving him necessary rest while giving him the playing time he needs to perform at a high level.

Following the veteran star's absence from the club's match on Wednesday, critics were wondering if he was dealing with another injury. Neymar felt the need to respond on social media, setting the record straight regarding his health.

“Since many people are creating theories about what is happening to me: nothing is happening. If I play injured, as they said last year, I am wrong. If I only think about myself, I am wrong. If I take it easy, I am wrong. If I play with pain or something that could aggravate it, I am wrong. It's complicated, huh? It's very difficult to get it right, man. Very difficult, very difficult to please everyone,” Neymar said, via ESPN.

“What surprises me the most, I mean, it doesn't surprise me, it's the people, these people who seem to be by my side every day and start making up stories, saying this, as if it were the greatest truth in the world, as if they were the owners of reason. It's very complicated to be me, my goodness. I have to have the patience to put up with you guys, you know?”

What lies ahead for Neymar, Brazil

Before the recent injuries, Neymar was active in Brazil's squad as the national team's all-time leading goalscorer.

Neymar took part in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He scored eight goals across those three tournaments, hoping to get one more shot at winning the World Cup for Brazil in 2026.

Brazil awaits its March friendlies, taking place in the United States. They take on France on March 26 at 4 p.m. ET and Croatia on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET.