Lionel Messi is considering playing in one more FIFA World Cup, as Argentina prepares to play in the 2026 edition. Messi has not confirmed his participation, but he has revitalized soccer in the United States with his play in MLS. Argentina, which was the World Cup champion in 2022 and won the CONMEBOL Copa America in 2024, was set to face Spain, the winner of the UEFA EURO 2024, at Finalissima.

Now, the game has been cancelled, leaving Messi disappointed, according to Lizzy Becherano of ESPN.

“Messi played no role in the extensive negotiation process that involved UEFA, CONMEBOL and the local organizing committees, a source confirmed to ESPN,” Becherano wrote. “A source said the Argentina captain regarded the game as an opportunity to clinch the 49th team title of his career.”

The game is a solid warm-up for the 2026 World Cup. It was first played in 1985, when France defeated Uruguay. Argentina took the victory over Denmark in 193, and defeated Italy in 2022. The game was set to be played on March 27 in Qaar, but has been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the area.

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“After much discussion between UEFA and the organizing authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar,” UEFA announced on Sunday. “UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association.”

CONMEBOL released a separate statement, noting that other dates and venues were offered, and this was confirmed by the Argentine Football Association.

Argentina has “accepted the idea without objection, except for the date, suggesting March 31. Unfortunately, UEFA announced that holding the match on the 31st — just four days later than the original proposal — was not possible, and the Finalissima was cancelled.”

Now, Argentina and Spain will go without a warm-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina, potentially with Messi, will play against Algeria in their first Group J game on June 16 in Kansas City. Spain opens up Group H play on June 15 against Cabo Verde.