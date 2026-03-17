With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the world is currently torn apart. Just days after the cartel violence in Mexico, the Middle East currently finds itself in another state of turmoil. With Iran's World Cup participation currently questionable after the USA and Israel's war with them, Iran's football president, Mehdi Taj, recently made a request.

Days after Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Doyanmali ruled out the chances of Iran's World Cup participation, Mehdi Taj made a request (quotes translated from Persian) which was uploaded by the Iranian Embassy in Mexico's Twitter account.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America/We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

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The upcoming tournament is set to take place across three countries in North America: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament, kicking off on Jun. 11th, will see Iran compete in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. They are due to play their first game against New Zealand on Jun. 15 in Los Angeles. They are scheduled to play another game in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and their final group game in Seattle.

Negotiations are currently underway with plans to move Iran's games to Mexico amid rising security concerns, if they opt to participate in the World Cup. If hypothetically Iran's games are moved to Mexico and they top Group G, they would play in Seattle again, with the Group G runners-up playing in Texas. If they manage to finish third in the group, they could either play in New Jersey or Vancouver, Canada.