The impending 2026 FIFA World Cup coincides with a period of significant global conflict. Just a few days after the cartel violence in Mexico, the Middle East finds itself the victim of a different kind of turmoil. With Iran's World Cup participation currently questionable after the USA and Israel's conflict with them, Iran's football president, Mehdi Taj, recently made a request.

Mehdi Taj requested via the Iranian Embassy in Mexico (quotes translated from Persian) that their games in the USA should be moved and relocated to Mexico. “When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America/We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

However, while FIFA has not yet shared an official statement on it, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has responded to the request. Speaking to the press, Pardo claimed that Mexico would have no problem hosting Iran's games (h/t GiveMeSport). “Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with every country in the world, therefore we will wait to see what FIFA decides.”

According to The Independent, FIFA World Cup regulations state that , “FIFA has the right to cancel, reschedule or relocate one or more matches (or the entire FIFA World Cup 26) for any reason at its sole discretion, including as a result of force majeure or due to health, safety or security concerns.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place across three countries in North America: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will kick off on Jun. 11th, and Iran will compete in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. They are due to play their first game against New Zealand on Jun. 15 in Los Angeles. They are scheduled to play another game in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and their final group game in Seattle.