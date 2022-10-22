Persona 5 Royal – Sojiro Sakura Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Hierophant Confidant Sojiro Sakura guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Sojiro Sakura Confidant Guide

Sojiro Sakura is the Hierophant Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Kohryu. The player will also receive an item from him near the end which makes all cooking and brewing mechanics enabled once Sojiro’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Sojiro Sakura Availability

Time can be spent with Sojiro on all Nights of the week except Wednesdays. On Rainy Days, he is available the whole day. He is always behind the counter at Cafe Leblanc.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

While Sojiro’s Confidant can be started anytime, it cannot be progressed past Rank 4 until after the deadline for the “Pyramid of Wrath” Palace has passed.

Confidant points can be multiplied by scoring high on exams. Specific activities also gain points: brewing coffee and Sojiro coming to taste, or cleaning Leblanc.

Sojiro Sakura Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – N/A

Rank 2 – Coffee Basics Allows you to brew coffee that slightly restores the SP of one ally.

Rank 3 – N/A

Rank 4 – Leblanc Curry Allows you to make curry that slightly restores the SP of all allies.

Rank 5 – N/A

Rank 6 – Coffee Mastery Allows you to brew coffee that greatly restores the SP of one ally.

Rank 7 – N/A

Rank 8 – N/A

Rank 9 – Curry Tips Allows you to make curry that moderately restores the SP of all allies.

Rank MAX – Curry Mastery Allows you to make curry that greatly restores the SP of all allies.



Sojiro Sakura Dialogue Options

The Confidant points below assume that you have a Persona of the Hierophant arcana.

Rank 1

“You’re not causing any trouble, are you?” I’m not. 0 I might be. 0 …… 0

“If you could lend a hand, it’d really be a great help…” I’d be glad to. 0 I’m kinda busy… 0 It’s too much trouble. 0

“I’ll teach you how to make the perfect cup of coffee. Not a bad trade, eh?” I guess. 0 Sounds interesting. 0

“Just keep doing what you can. And don’t cause any trouble, right?” Got it. +3 That was our deal. +2 It’s the least I can do. +2



Rank 2

“You know what I’m talking about, right?” Making coffee. +2 Hitting on girls. 0 No idea. 0

“Ugh… I don’t know where he caught wind of this place.” That guy seemed suspicious. +2 Who was he? 0 Who’s the “her” he mentioned? 0

“Besides, ladies love a guy who knows his coffee. This isn’t such a bad deal for you.” I want the ladies to love me. +2 I don’t care about that stuff. 0

“Seems like you’re a quick study, so I hope you’ve got the hang of it.” Got it. +2 Give me a break. 0 Why’d you call my cell? 0



Rank 3

“…Are you listening to me? What grind are you supposed to use?” Medium-fine. +2 Coarse. 0 Anything goes. 0

“Sorry, something just came up. We can keep going with the lessons some other time.” Is it trouble? +2 Is it a date? 0 You don’t want my help anymore? 0

“But don’t worry, I’ll put you to work. Weâ€™ve got lots of time on our hands.” I’m ready to work. +2 Thank you in advance. +2 Go easy on me. 0



Rank 4

“That’s because the acidity and the bean flavor profile all depend on the bean ratio. Pretty deep, huh?” Tell me more. +3 That sounds tough… 0 It all tastes the same to me. 0

It looks like Sojiro’s in trouble. What should I do…? Call Sojiro’s phone +3 Run for help 0 Kick the man out 0

“Just let him do his thing, and get on with the job. Got it?” Understood. +2 I’m kind of nervousâ€¦ 0 I’ll kick him out. 0



Rank 5

“And what about you?” I think I’m addicted! +3 It wasn’t bad. +2 Nothing special. 0

“I thought my pick-up lines were the best in town, but not a single one worked on her… Heh…” She wasn’t normal, huh? +3 Was she like Futaba? +2 So that’s why you’re a bachelor? 0

“That’s why when I took her in, I vowed to keep this recipe alive until she could eat it again.” It really paid off in the end. +2 Almost brings a tear to my eye. 0 So much history… 0

“…It’s only a problem when she asks for it three times a day.” She needs a balanced diet. +2 Sounds good to me. 0 There’s always instant noodles. 0



Rank 6

Gaudy Customer: “By the way, what are your thoughts on So-chan’s life of solitude?” To each his own. +2 I admire it. 0 I’m not impressed. 0

Cheerful Middle-aged Man: “Doesn’t quite seem to be the best environment for Futaba, now does it?” Shut your mouth. +3 You’re wrong. +2 I’m sorry. 0

“I don’t even know how he managed to find me here… Maybe paying him was a mistake.” Saving Futaba was no mistake. +2 Just cut your ties with him. 0

“Futaba’s fast asleep… Didn’t mean to get you tangled up in all this mess.” If I can help somehow… +2 Is she okay? 0 Try to relax. 0



Rank 7 (requires max rank Kindness)

“At the end of the day, the coffee and the curry people love so much are both just… excuses.” You might be right. +2 That’s not true. 0 They’re still delicious. 0

Futaba: “Joker…” Are you all right? 0 Have you calmed down? 0 Do you want to talk? 0

Futaba: “I just thought I’d be able to stay here with him if my hacking worked…” Let’s talk to him. 0 You should tell him that. 0 You guys are one awkward duo. 0

“And that’s only because you helped us connect, so… thanks for that.” Feel like a real dad now? +2 I’m truly glad. 0 You’re welcome. 0



Rank 8

“How about you? Anything you’d wanna add to the menu?” Something with curry. +3 You want my suggestion? +2 I can’t decide! 0

“God damn… What a pain in the ass. Don’t you have enough problems already?” I was just protecting Futaba. +2 I didn’t do anything wrong. 0 I’m sorry. 0



Rank 9 (requires completion of the Mementos Request “The Money-Grubbing Uncle.”

Mild-mannered Investigator: “How is it… living with Sakura-san? Please, you can speak honestly.” It’s great. +3 He’s a bit of a nag. +2

Futaba: “…Sojiro?” You have a great daughter. +3 Congrats. +3 Are you crying? 0

“God, I’m a joke. Getting all sentimental like this? At my age?” You did great. +2 Futaba did great. +2 You two were already family. +2



Rank 10