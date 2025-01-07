ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the Sony Open January 9-12. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a Sony Open prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

There will be no repeat champion in Sony Open this year. Grayson Murray tragically passed away last year, and he was the winner of the event in 2024. His memory will live on as golfers tee it off in Hawaii this weekend, though. The event is wide open as it features just one golfer ranked within the top-10 in the OWGR. Most notably missing is Scottie Scheffler as he had to sit out the Sentry with a hand injury, and it is still bothering him.

The Sony Open takes place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. This golf course is a par-70 coming in at just over 7,000 total yards. The par-4's are plenty reachable, and the par-5's can be eagled. Driving the ball down the fairway is going to leave golfers with a nice easy approach shot into the green. Hitting fairways is always important, but Grayson Murray gained over five strokes last year off the tee in his win, so keep that in mind.

Here are the PGA Tour – Sony Open Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

PGA Tour – Sony Open Odds (Top 15)

Hideki Matsuyama: +900

Corey Connors: +1400

Tom Kim: +2000

Russell Henley: +2000

Robert MacIntyre: +2800

Keegan Bradley: +2800

Byeong Hun An: +2800

Maverick McNealy: +2800

Si Woo Kim: +3300

Luke Clanton: +3300

Kurt Kitayama: +3500

Sahith Theegala: +3500

Taylor Pendrith: +3500

J.T. Poston: +4000

Austin Eckroat: +4000

How to Watch the Sony Open

Thursday, Jan. 9: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Jan. 10: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Jan. 11: 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Jan. 12: 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Favorites to win the Sony Open

Hideki Matsuyama (+900): Matsuyama is coming off a record-breaking win at the Sentry. He shot 35-under par en route to a win. As impressive as that is, Matsuyama is no stranger to going low. In 2022, he was able to win the Sony Open with a score of 41-under par. His driving has not been anything special, but his approach shots have been excellent. Dating back to last season, Matsuyama is hitting 74.51 percent of greens in regulation. If he can stay solid in his approach, I would not be surprised to see him go back-to-back weekends with a win.

Tom Kim (+2000): Kim missed the cut at the Sony Open last season, but he is still a great golfer. In his last two starts in the fall, Kim was able to finish second. This will be his first time teeing it up in 2025, and he is poised to have a good season. Kim has been better with his driving distance lately, but his greens in regulation have been way down. If he can get himself into some birdie opportunities, he will have a great chance to win.

Keegan Bradley (+2800): Bradley was the runner up at the Sony Open last year. In fact, he has had a lot of success at the Sony Open as he has two 12th-place finishes, as well. He was able to win the BMW Championship last season, and he is coming off a 15th-place finish at the Sentry. In his last five starts, Bradley has been much better off the tee, and with his approach shots. His putting could use some work, but he is definitely someone to keep an eye on this weekend.

Sleeper Picks for the Sony Open

Sahith Theegala (+3500): Theegala's odds seem a bit low here. He does not have great history at the Sony Open, but that should not deter bettors off him. He ranks 13th in the OWGR, and that should not be taken lightly. Theegala golfed a few times this fall, and had a couple top-10 finishes. He finished 36th last weekend at the Sentry, but that was because a first round score of 76 killed him. He was able to clean it up the rest of the way. If he can golf like he did Friday-Sunday last weekend, he has a great chance.

Chris Kirk (+5500): Kirk is a long shot to win, but he has experience in the Sony Open. In his last four times teeing it up at the event, Kirk has a second place, and third place finish. Last season, Kirk made the cut and finished 18th at the Sony Open. He is coming off a 44th-place finish at the Sentry last weekend, but that was his first event since November. With some swings under his belt, and a familiar course, I expect Kirk to have a big week.

Final Sony Open prediction and pick

This event may not have Scheffler or Rory McIlroy, but there is still a lot of good golf to be played. Matsuyama is the clear favorite to win, but I do not think he will go back-t0-back weekends with a victory. With that said, I love the value of Sahith Theegala and Chris Kirk here. I will be taking Sahith Theegala to win the Sony Open, though.

Final Sony Open prediction and pick: Sahith Theegala (+3500)