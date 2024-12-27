Scottie Scheffler enters 2025 not only as the world's top-ranked player but as someone looking to make more history. Unfortunately, that history will have to wait. The World No. 1 has officially withdrawn from the PGA Tour's season-opening tournament, The Sentry, in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour Communications department sent a social media post out on behalf of Scheffler, announcing the news.

“On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” the statement read. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express,” Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, informed the PGA Tour.

Freak incidents continue to follow the world's best golfer. Last year, Scheffler was arrested at the PGA Championship after failing to follow police instruction. A fan tragically lost their life in a car accident near the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. Incredibly, that incident did not deter Scheffler from playing well that week.

It has truly been a wild 12 months for the Ridgewood, New Jersey native.

Scheffler captured his second Masters title in April, winning rather easily. He then was arrested at the aforementioned PGA Championship, only to continue dominating the golf world. He went on to win eight times in 2024, including Scheffler's first PGA Tour Championship title and an Olympic Gold medal.

Most recently, Scheffler and Rory McIlroy embarrassed Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in the latest iteration of TNT's The Showdown.

The 2-time major winner all but lapped the field in 2024. The level of consistency that Scheffler put on display had not been seen since Tiger Woods in his prime. Scheffler aims to keep that up in 2025, but will have to wait at least another month before showcasing his skills to the golf world again.