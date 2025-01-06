The 2025 PGA Tour season kicked off this past weekend in Maui with 59 of the world's best golfers on the planet in the field. Unfortunately, the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, suffered a hand injury during Christmas and was forced to withdraw. But that opened the door to Hideki Matsuyama, who reminded the golf world that he is one of the true elites in the game.

Matsuyama scorched the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort, winning The Sentry at 35-under. He finished three clear of second-place Collin Morikawa, who once again played great in Hawaii.

Matsuyama set two PGA Tour records in the win: Lowest score to par overall and posting 35 holes of birdie or better in a tournament. Both surpassed Cameron Smith's record at this same course in 2022.

Even though, the often-calm veteran failed to show much emotion after the win. Afterward, Matsuyama revealed his understanding of the record.

“You know, I thought maybe it was like 34, 35, I wasn't sure, but I kind of thought, you know, if I'm thinking like that, it probably won't go in, but it did go in, and so I'm glad it did.”

He took a one-shot lead into Sunday and did not take long to extend it. Matsuyama holed out for an eagle on the third hole and never really looked back.

The Japanese star captured his third title in the last 10 months. It was also his 11th professional win on the PGA Tour during his career, the most of any Japanese-born player ever.

With the win, Matsuyama won $3.6 million and earned 700 FedEx Cup points.

“I was able to have a great off-season and get a fresh start this week and play well this week, so it was a great way to start,” Matsuyama said.