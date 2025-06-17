Since the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers, the Black and Yellow have been the talk of the league. Many have formed opinions on how the Steelers will finish this season with a 41-year-old quarterback under center. Ryan Clark, a former Steeler, has hit both Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin with a label that has to do with their potential, and he hits the nail on the head.

“I believe that Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin have underachieved based on their potential,” Clark said on ESPN's Get Up. “When I walked off the field in the Super Bowl in 2011 in February in Dallas, I knew I had just played the best quarterback I’d ever seen. I had just played a man in Aaron Rodgers who had done things to the number one defense in the NFL that no one had ever done. That had thrown balls that shouldn't have been thrown or caught. And I thought to myself, this dude is going to come back and win multiple Super Bowls. He's going to be the best that's ever played, but he hasn't even been back to a Super Bowl.”

Clark was probably not alone with that thought after Rodgers won his first championship. The Green Bay Packers have been a great team since he took over for Brett Favre, but they were never able to even make it back to the Super Bowl. Rodgers lost in the NFC championship game four separate times.

Clark continued with his statement on Get Up.

“When I played with Nick Saban, I was 21 and 22 years old, and he prepared you in a way, motivated you in a way, like no one I'd ever seen. Until I met Mike Tomlin. Until Mike Tomlin walked into Pittsburgh and changed everything about the way we prepared for the game, we got motivated for the game, and we executed in the game. And I thought to myself, he's going to end up being the greatest coach of all time. He's going to start in Pittsburgh, what we eventually got in New England. And neither of those things has happened. They're still both first-ballot Hall of Famers. They are still the most talented I've seen in the positions that they are, but yet neither has been back to a Super Bowl.”

The fact that neither Tomlin nor Rodgers has been back to the Super Bowl labels them as underachievers. It's hard to argue against that statement, as every season the NFL community claims that Rodgers has enough juice left in the tank to make it back to the Super Bowl. This should be the last time we ever mention it because if the Steelers don't make it this season, then that will likely be it for Rodgers and his chances.