The Miami Heat are going all-in to bring Damian Lillard to South Beach. With that said, they are reportedly ready to trade anyone from their roster not named Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

According to the latest updates, Butler and Adebayo are the only untouchables in the Lillard trade talks. The Heat are ready to part ways with anyone except for their two superstars, with Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel noting that Miami is willing to do whatever it takes to make the deal happen. After all, it's the reason why they didn't push through in bidding for Bradley Beal against the Phoenix Suns.

“‘Take anyone you want besides Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler,” Winderman told NBA TV when asked about Miami's desire on trading for Lillard, via ClutchPoints. “The Heat are all-in on this. This is their moment.”

"Take anyone you want besides Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler… The Heat are all-in on this. This is their moment.” — @IraHeatBeat provides an update on the negotiations between the Blazers and the Heat for a potential Damian Lillard trade 👀pic.twitter.com/ahyOQK79Cd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

As reported earlier, the Heat could offer a package of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson along with multiple firs-round picks and pick swaps in order to acquire Damian Lillard. However, the problem for Miami is that Portland has no reason to only engage with them in trade talks.

While the Heat are Lillard's preferred destination as well, the Blazers have made it a point to emphasize that they will be listening to all offers and do what's best for the team and not necessarily what Dame wants.

Considering the situation, the Heat might need to pay a whole lot more if they really want Lillard to wear a Miami jersey in 2023-24.