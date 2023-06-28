With the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat‘s destinies seemingly intertwined given Damian Lillard‘s desire to play for the South Beach-based franchise, one of the primary players tied to a potential trade package for the perennial All-Star is Heat guard Tyler Herro.

However, “Portland is lukewarm on Tyler Herro,” per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. A rumor that, if true, could have a substantial impact on what an eventual trade for Lillard looks like.

Herro has been one of the quickest risers in the league in terms of both production and popularity. However, the 23-year-old was unavailable throughout the bulk of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, contributing to their inability to overcome two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

In a ‘What have you done for me lately?' league, Herro's recent absence is particularly significant when discussing his playing future. As is the idea of centering the trade package around him.

With Herro has averaged 21.8 points per game over the past two seasons, a number far lower than the 29.4 points per game Dame has averaged over the past four seasons, there's even less reason for the Blazers to be head-over-heels about a Herro acquisition.

Especially with Herro entering the first year of a 4-year, $130 million contract and teams penny-pinching as much as ever.

One has to wonder whether or not the Heat would be willing to give up Bam Adebayo instead of Herro. However, there's yet to be any evidence that Miami would make such a dramatic change to their roster. Particularly with how important Adebayo, a two-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive selection, is to their team on both ends of the floor.