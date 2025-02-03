In the immediate aftermath of the massive trades made across the NBA this past weekend involving the likes of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine, the Golden State Warriors are aggressively pursuing a second star to pair with Stephen Curry before the NBA trade deadline, league sources told ClutchPoints.

The Warriors have made it their priority to get Curry more help in order to make a serious playoff push late in his career, resulting in several superstar talents emerging as trade targets. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and LaMelo Ball are among the vast group of All-Star talents the Dubs have internally discussed before the trade deadline.

At the very top of Golden State's trade deadline wish list are Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, sources said. The Warriors recently contacted the Suns about trading for Durant, but these conversations did not last long.

The Suns have made it clear to the Dubs, and other teams that have contacted them about Durant, that the two-time Finals MVP is not available. Still, many around the league feel as if the Suns could be swayed with a massive package for the 36-year-old. However, all indications from Phoenix continue to shoot down rumors that they are listening to offers for Durant. The message — Kevin Durant isn't available for a trade.

James' availability with the Lakers is also a key talking point for the Warriors after they inquired about his status at the trade deadline last season. Although many have questioned Los Angeles' true intentions after trading for Doncic, LeBron isn't prepared to waive his no-trade clause and is happy with the Lakers, sources said.

Outside of Durant and James, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the other Tier 1 superstar that the Warriors view as a dream trade target, sources said. It is highly unlikely that the Bucks would part ways with Giannis right now, especially given Golden State's lack of enticing assets.

So, where does this leave the Warriors?

Zion Williamson headlines realistic Warriors trade options

Williamson and Brandon Ingram are seen as available in New Orleans, sources said. While the Pelicans have shown more interest in trading Ingram, Zion would be the more attractive name for the Warriors, assuming he can stay healthy.

This has been the main concern for the former first-overall pick during his tenure in New Orleans, as Zion has only played in 13 games this season due to injury. After this season, Williamson has several non-guaranteed clauses in his contract and different bonuses that he can accrue based on weigh-ins and health checks. It is unknown if these rare clauses would be voided if Zion were to be traded to a new team.

Ingram is a player the Warriors have not registered much interest in previously. He is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. A trade for either Williamson or Ingram would likely result in Andrew Wiggins walking out the door, sources said.

Perhaps the most intriguing name being linked to the Warriors during their trade deadline shopping spree, if we even want to call it that since a lot of this is just window shopping, is Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

This may come as a surprise to some, as Ball could've been selected by the Warriors in 2020 over James Wiseman with the second-overall pick. Since passing on Ball in the draft, the young guard has averaged 21.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range with Charlotte.

Ball has been having a tremendous year with the Hornets, averaging 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 33.7 percent from three-point range. He currently ranks fourth in the league in scoring.

Many around the NBA are questioning what the future looks like for the Hornets, specifically Ball's long-term outlook with the franchise. Despite recently agreeing to a five-year, $203 million contract extension in 2023, Ball is certainly a player the Hornets could move if they looked to take things in a new direction with Brandon Miller being their focal point.

Another name league sources have mentioned as a possible target for the Warriors in their all-out pursuit of another superstar was Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero. However, word from Orlando is that Banchero is not available whatsoever, and it is unknown at this time if the two teams even held any trade conversations on this front.

What the Warriors decide to do between now and Thursday's trade deadline remains a massive mystery. While this team is being aggressive on the trade market and pursuing some of the biggest names in the league, the Warriors are limited when it comes to assets to offer.

Golden State has been hesitant to include second-year guard Brandin Podziemski in any trade discussions to this point, and they kept Jonathan Kuminga out of trade talks throughout the offseason. This organization owns all of their first-round picks except in 2030, which is currently owned by the Washington Wizards with top-20 protections.

The Warriors are currently 24-24 on the season and in 11th place in the Western Conference entering Monday.