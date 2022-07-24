The University of South Carolina just secured a massive commitment on the basketball front in GG Jackson. Nobody’s more hyped about it than their new main man on the football front – quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Jackson, who had previously committed to rival University of North Carolina Trojans, announced the decision to join South Carolina on Twitter after a week since taking his name off as a UNC commit.

I will like to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2022, committing to the University of South Carolina to further my career and education. NOW LETS HAVE FUN FAMS!🤙🏾🐔 #HometownHero — Gregory “GG” Jackson (@_ggjackson) July 23, 2022

Spencer Rattler was vocal on Twitter, indicating that the tandem had spoken about making some noise for the Gamecocks on two different fronts next season.

“we talked about it lil bro. Time to go up,” said Rattler to Jackson while also posting a snapshot of them together.

we talked about it lil bro. Time to go up‼️🤙🏽 @_ggjackson — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) July 23, 2022

The Gamecocks were seen as the favorite to land Jackson, a local product who grew up in the area, but complications arose after the team parted ways with Frank Martin. His replacement in Lamont Paris tried to seal the deal, but Jackson ended up committing to UNC for 2023.

However, the game-changer was Jackson’s change of heart in reclassifying to play with the 2022 recruiting class. Initially pegged as one of the top 2023 recruits, GG decided to enter his name a year early despite prior hesitations to allow himself time to grow into his growing 6’9″ frame.

While GG Jackson enters the fray as the next big name in South Carolina basketball, Spencer Rattler will try to regain his rein as an elite NFL prospect. Once pegged as one of the best football prospects of his class, he’s had a rough go of things and experienced a major dip in production in his junior season with the Oklahoma Sooners which led him to transfer to South Carolina.