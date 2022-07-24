From the ACC to the SEC. That’s the offseason route taken by elite college basketball prospect GG Jackson, who decommitted from the blue-blood program of the North Carolina Tar Heels to join the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022.

Jackson made the official announcement via his Twitter account.

I will like to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2022, committing to the University of South Carolina to further my career and education. NOW LETS HAVE FUN FAMS!🤙🏾🐔 #HometownHero

This is a massive get for the Gamecocks, who certainly bolster their roster following a season where they did not even come anywhere close to making it to March Madness. Their best shot was winning the SEC Tournament but fell prey to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second round of the tourney. That season turned out to be Frank Martin’s last as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team.

With Jackson joining the Gamecocks, new head coach Lamon Paris will have a talented piece to help him guide South Carolina, which finished with just a 9-9 conference record in the 2021-22 season.

GG Jackson’s arrival in Columbia also comes at a perfect time for the Gamecocks, who just lost their leading scorer last season in Jermaine Couisnard, who transferred this offseason to the Oregon Ducks. Jackson, who is No. 6 in the ESPN 100 for 2023 rankings, joins Gamecocks Meechie Johnson (Ohio State) and Hayden Brown (Citadel) as new faces on South Carolina’s roster.