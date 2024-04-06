South Carolina women's basketball's hopes of a second national championship in three years may have turned on the knock of opposing knees. Gamecocks star big Kamilla Cardoso left her team's Final Four matchup with North Carolina State on Friday late in the first half after suffering an apparent lower-body injury.
Video of the play in question shows Cardoso banging knees with Wolfpack center River Baldwin as she attempts a step-through layup late in the second quarter.
Kamilla Cardoso looks like she banged knees with an NC State player and then landed on it pic.twitter.com/anVY2XdmU3
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 5, 2024
After her fall, Cardoso limped off the court and hobbled to the locker room, followed by South Carolina training staff. The senior was absolutely dominant before being forced to the locker room, making her first six shots en route to a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds.
Cardoso, thankfully, was back on the floor for second-half warmups, changing sleeves on her right leg. She was in the game as the third quarter began.
Kamilla Cardoso's stellar South Carolina career
One of the most decorated players in recent program history, Cardoso led the Gamecocks to a 36-0 record entering Friday's action and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season while shooting 58.9% from the field, staking her claim as arguably the top post player in college basketball.
A former transfer from Syracause, Cardoso was named a Second Team All-American, WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC as a senior. She was SEC Sixth Woman of the Year last season, coming off the bench as the Gamecocks fought to defend their national title. Cardoso played a smaller role during her first year in Columbia, averaging 13.3 minutes per game as Aliyah Boston led South Carolina to the championship.
After guiding her team to a remarkable fourth consecutive Final Four earlier this week, Cardoso announced her plans to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft. The 6'7 shot-blocker from Brazil figures to hear her name called shortly after the Indiana Fever choose Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick, fighting for draft position with Stanford's Cameron Brink and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson among other luminaries.