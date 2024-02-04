Kamilla Cardoso will miss the next two games

The South Carolina women's basketball team has two important games coming up in the next week against Missouri and UConn, and head coach Dawn Staley announced that the Gamecocks will not have center Kamilla Cardoso for either of the games as she will participate with the Brazilian National Team in the Olympic qualifiers, according to Chaz Frazlier of WOLO.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina women's basketball team will likely still be favored to win both matchups this week without Kamilla Cardoso, as both games are at home. Missouri is at 11-11 on the season, and the Gamecocks should have enough talent to win without Cardoso. The UConn game will be tougher, but with it being a home game, South Carolina should be favored, especially with the Huskies dealing with a number of injuries this season.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how South Carolina fares this week, especially against UConn, and how Brazil performs with Cardoso on the court. The Gamecocks will try to keep their undefeated season alive.

Cardoso has been a force inside for South Carolina this season, averaging a double-double with 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, according to Sports Reference. She has stepped up in light of the departure of Aliyah Boston. This was long viewed as the plan for Staley's team, and it has gone about as well as you could have asked for so far this season, as South Carolina is the clear-cut best team so far this year, being the last undefeated squad left. Cardoso will be missed, but the Gamecocks have the talent to make up for it.