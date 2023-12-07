Dawn Staley's lineup change led No. 1 South Carolina to a 104-38 victory over Morgan State, with standout performances from new starters.

Dawn Staley's disciplined approach led to a monumental 104-38 victory for No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball over Morgan State on Wednesday. The national championship coach, known for her strategic judgements, introduced a refreshed starting lineup, yielding impressive results.

Tessa Johnson, in her debut as a starter, dazzled with 16 points, while MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed 14 points to the Gamecocks' commanding win. The game marked a departure from the usual for South Carolina, as Staley benched point guard Raven Johnson and leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso for an undisclosed breach of team rules. However, this decision did not hinder the team's performance.

“I think we gained some valuable instances for a Tessa Johnson,” Staley said, as reported by the Associated Press. “She’s right there. She just needs more opportunity to play, and that gave her more of an opportunity today … Tessa can play. She really has a high IQ … I thought her injury kind of put her back a little bit, now she’s fully healthy.”

Te-Hina Paopao, normally a shooting guard, stepped into the point guard role, while Sakima Walker filled in for Cardoso as the starting center. Despite the lineup changes, the Gamecocks demonstrated a smoother start compared to their last four games. However, Staley cautioned that it's premature to consider this lineup a final product, especially given the talent disparity in the matchup.

Morgan State's coach, Ed Davis, took a philosophical approach to the defeat, viewing it as a learning experience in preparation for conference play. The Bears are in the midst of a challenging stretch of games, including trips to Oregon State and Stanford.

“With the youth and kids coming out the portal, you got to put it together like an octopus. Take the tentacles, what we did right, what we did wrong,” Davis said

For South Carolina, this game was a refreshing change of pace after two physically demanding matches against North Carolina and Duke. The Gamecocks displayed a smoother rhythm and flow, with Cardoso effortlessly overcoming Morgan State's defense.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks face a significant upcoming challenge against No. 11 Utah on Sunday, as the team looks to maintain its position as the unanimous No. 1, as it has been for the past three weeks.