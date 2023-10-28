Under Dawn Staley, the South Carolina women's basketball program has become one of the top powerhouses in the country. The program has won two national championships and has five Final Four appearances since Staley took over as head coach in 2008. They've also had quite a few players move on to the WNBA. Staley and South Carolina are now poised to add one of the top post players in the country in Adhel Tac. Tac announced her commitment via social media.

The place to be❤️🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/QPquU2uAwg — Adhel Tac (@TacAdhel) October 28, 2023

Adhel Tac committed to South Carolina over offers from other top schools such as Georgia, North Carolina and Louisville who rounded out her top four choices. Tac is considered a four star recruit and she joins Madisen McDaniel as the Gamecocks two recruits from the class of 2024 so far.

South Carolina is hoping Tac can be the next in a line of elite post players who have worn the Gamecocks jersey. They have returning center Kamila Cardoso who helped lead Brazil to the 2023 Americup championship with a win over Team USA. Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and the 2023 league Rookie of the Year. And of course there's A'ja Wilson who is arguably the best player in the WNBA and the reigning Finals MVP having won her second consecutive WNBA title.

Aside from Tac, the Gamecocks are still hoping for commitments from a few other players in the class of 2024. They have offers out to Kennedy Smith of Etiwanda High School in California, Joyce Edwards of Camden High School in South Carolina and Sarah Strong of Grace Christian School in North Carolina.