The South Carolina women's basketball team kept their perfect season alive on Friday night with a dominant win over three seed NC State women's basketball in the Final Four. Now, the Gamecocks are just one win away from a national title and a perfect season. South Carolina won the game 78-59, and Kamilla Cardoso was outstanding in the contest as she finished with 22 points.
Kamilla Cardoso has been a force all season long for this South Carolina women's basketball team, and she is a big reason why they have been so successful. She was at her best on Friday as she was 10/12 from the field and she also added 11 rebounds. When she's on, she feels like nobody can stop her.
“I feel like when I am feeling it, nobody can stop me,” Cardoso said after the game, according to a tweet from Chaz Frazier. “It was just amazing, I felt like they needed me and I need them so I just wanted to be out there… so I just wanted to go out there and keep playing.”
Cardoso's South Carolina teammates were quite impressed with her performance as well. Bree Hall is happy that she isn't somebody that has to deal with trying to guard Cardoso.
“It was amazing, she played awesome tonight,” Bree Hall said. “She did an awesome job finishing at the basket and just doing all types of moves, I'm like ‘dang' because it has to be hard to guard her, I definitely couldn't, so.”
After the game, Tessa Johnson talked about how Cardoso's game helps everyone else on the team too. Opposing defenses have to give a lot of attention to Cardoso, and that allows other players to get free. South Carolina is a well-balanced team.
“Being dominant, that's what we need because not only is she doing what she's doing, but if they're keying in on her it's going to open it up for everyone, and the fact that we have an inside outside team and an all around team, her starting it, that's what we need,” Tessa Johnson added.
South Carolina needs one more win
The South Carolina women's basketball team is now just one win away from finishing off a perfect season. It is not an easy feat to pull off, and what they have already accomplished is extremely impressive. The Gamecocks have been dominant all season long, and they are close to achieving their ultimate goal.
Winning the national title game will not come easy, however. South Carolina will be taking on Caitlin Clark and Iowa on Sunday, and that is a game that you aren't going to want to miss.
The Hawkeyes knocked off UConn on Friday night in a thriller as they won by just two points. The game came right down to the wire, but the Huskies survived.
South Carolina and Iowa will get the national title game started at 3:00 ET on Sunday from Cleveland, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Gamecocks are currently favored by 6.5 points. It's going to be a fun one.